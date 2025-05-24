Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 233.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

