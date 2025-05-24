ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.