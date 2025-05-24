SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

