Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $180.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.