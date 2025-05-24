Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

Citigroup stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

