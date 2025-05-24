Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.92. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

