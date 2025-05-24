Westfuller Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Westfuller Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.69 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.