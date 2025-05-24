Orin Green Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

