Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.