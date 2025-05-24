Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,083 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%
IJH stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
