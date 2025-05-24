Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.