Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Truist Financial by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 498,531 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

TFC opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

