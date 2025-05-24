Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $13.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of AMPL opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,868.85. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $41,301.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,934.50. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,515 shares of company stock worth $743,051. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after buying an additional 447,277 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,815 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,850,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $20,292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

