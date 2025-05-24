Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

