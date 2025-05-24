FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

