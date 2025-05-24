Pinney & Scofield Inc. Buys Shares of 381 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

