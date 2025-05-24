GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $22.61 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,993,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $342,942,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $321.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $323.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

