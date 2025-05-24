2,670 Shares in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM) Purchased by Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF makes up about 0.1% of Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDEM. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 481.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FDEM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

