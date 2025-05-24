Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $56.52

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.