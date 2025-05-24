VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,385,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 537,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $234.55. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

