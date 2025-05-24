Auxier Asset Management Sells 102 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $108.35 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

