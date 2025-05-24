Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE COR opened at $292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.05. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.