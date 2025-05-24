Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora
Cencora Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE COR opened at $292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.05. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $309.35.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.