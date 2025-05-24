SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 3.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $910.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

