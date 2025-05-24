Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.56.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.