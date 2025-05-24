Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.56.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
