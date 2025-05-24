Westfuller Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ESGV opened at $102.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

