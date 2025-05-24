Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FULC. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.44 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

