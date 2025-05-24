Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.83 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
