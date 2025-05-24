Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.83 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.