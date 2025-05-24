Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,800 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 418,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VONG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.