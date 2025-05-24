Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Invests $606,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.26 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.