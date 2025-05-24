Auxier Asset Management Sells 167 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,410,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Citigroup Stock Performance
C opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
