Revisor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

