ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 272 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,049,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $129.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

