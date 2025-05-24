Cache Advisors LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $547,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after purchasing an additional 580,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 501,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,302,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,607,000 after buying an additional 469,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $240.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.23.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

