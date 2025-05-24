3,183 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.92. The firm has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.