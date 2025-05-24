Cache Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,767 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,714,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,354,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after buying an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $73.89 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

