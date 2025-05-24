Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Copart Stock Down 11.5%

Copart stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.