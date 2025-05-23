Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,631,295 shares trading hands.

Sunrise Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrise Resources

About Sunrise Resources

In other news, insider James Cole purchased 39,764,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,067,513.56). Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

