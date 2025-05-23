Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.44 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.71). Record shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 318,049 shares.

Record Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

