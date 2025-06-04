Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $373.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.93 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

