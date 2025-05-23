Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.94 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 138.80 ($1.86). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 5,475,112 shares.

BBOX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.54) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 1.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

