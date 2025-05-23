Promising Fitness Stocks To Consider – May 21st

Apple, PDD, and Toll Brothers are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves health, wellness and exercise products or services—such as gym operators, fitness equipment manufacturers and wearable‐technology producers. Investors buy these stocks to tap into growing consumer demand for healthier lifestyles and to benefit from industry trends like connected fitness and boutique workout experiences. As with any sector investment, performance can be influenced by factors such as consumer spending, technological innovation and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,169,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,961,636. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,048. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. 3,838,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71.

