Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $1.45 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

