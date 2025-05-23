AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $208.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average of $231.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.