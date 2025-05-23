Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 374.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,095,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 341,493 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,246,000 after acquiring an additional 236,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,533,000 after acquiring an additional 236,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.95.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

