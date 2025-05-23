Best Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – May 20th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Rivian Automotive, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Carvana, Costco Wholesale, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell motor vehicles as well as the components and services that support them. This sector spans traditional automakers, parts and system suppliers, dealerships and emerging electric-vehicle and mobility-technology firms. Their performance typically reflects consumer demand, economic cycles and industry innovations such as electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.96. 59,185,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,177,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 170.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. 81,034,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,071,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 36,834,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,128,816. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.13. 2,776,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,867,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $996.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $10.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,721. Carvana has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.75.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,032.26. The company had a trading volume of 444,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $457.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $963.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $969.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $788.20 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 10,040,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,566,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

