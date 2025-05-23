Top Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – May 21st

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, WEX, and Q2 are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or utilize technology to improve and automate financial services. These firms may offer digital payments, online lending, mobile banking, blockchain solutions or other software-driven financial products. Investors buy fintech stocks to gain exposure to the rapid innovation and growth potential in the financial technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,588.82. 222,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,249. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,623.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,158.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,007.13.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,205. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 302,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,720. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

QTWO traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 206,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.41 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

