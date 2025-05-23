Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

