Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – May 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Nordstrom, MARA, WeRide, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with market capitalizations typically in the $2 billion to $10 billion range. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap equities, often offering a balance of growth potential and reduced volatility. Investors use mid caps to diversify portfolios by capturing growth characteristics of smaller companies with somewhat greater stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 124,785,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,570,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 198,871,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,507,281. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 174,010,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,765,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 65,111,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,356,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 6.82.

WeRide (WRD)

WeRide stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,943,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70. WeRide has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,043,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,858,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

