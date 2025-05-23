ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

