Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,008 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,478,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,668,000 after purchasing an additional 568,547 shares during the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,894,000 after purchasing an additional 343,409 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

